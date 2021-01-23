Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after condition deteriorates

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Considering the deteriorating health condition of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, authorities decided to shift him to AIIMS, Delhi. He was taken to Delhi from Ranchi on a special flight on Saturday. He was accompanied by a team of doctors and family members, including wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi. As of now, he will be in Delhi for a month.

The decision to shift the 72-year-old was taken by an eight-member medical board on Friday. Tests confirmed that he is suffering from pneumonia. Lalu also has hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments. He had complained of breathing problems on Thursday, following which a Covid-19 test was done. The report came negative.

The former CM of Bihar also underwent high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT), which indicated a lung infection. A medical board headed by Dr Umesh Prasad was constituted to review his condition. “He will be shifted to AIIMS for better treatment. A team of doctors will be present with him,” said Dr Prasad, who was leading the team of doctors taking care of him at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

After being convicted by a Special CBI court in Ranchi in 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of `89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi before being shifted to RIMS in August 2018 due to health conditions.