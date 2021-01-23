Jharkhand reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,060

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,154 as 75 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Saturday.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,060 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by East Singhbhum (8) and Gumla (5), the official said.

Jharkhand now has 978 active coronavirus cases, while 1,16,116 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 12,679 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, 3,153 health workers were given COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Two cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the state, an official said.

State Nodal officer of the COVID-19 Vaccination programme Ajit Prasad said so far a total of 14,794 people have been vaccinated in the state.