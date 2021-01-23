Lalu Yadav's health condition deteriorates, to be shifted to Delhi AIIMS

PTI By

RANCHI: Looking at the deteriorating health conditions of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the 8-member medical board on Friday, recommended shifting him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

The RJD chief, who is a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart, kidney, and several other ailments, had complained of breathing problems on Thursday following which he underwent the COVID-19 test which was found to be negative.

Yadav also underwent high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT), which indicated lung infection, following which a medical board, headed by Dr. Umesh Prasad, was constituted to review his health conditions.

“Lalu Ji will be shifted to AIIMS for better treatment. A team of doctors will be present with him throughout his journey,” said Dr. Umesh Prasad who was leading the team of doctors taking care of him at RIMS.

Sources claimed that he will be taken to Delhi by a special chartered flight. Notably, the doctors taking care of Yadav had claimed earlier that his condition is alarming and maybe put on dialysis as only 25 per cent of his kidney remains functional.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017, in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi but was shifted to RIMS on August 29, 2018, looking at his deteriorating health conditions.