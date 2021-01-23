STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MEA for talks with Sri Lanka to address fishermen issue 

“Both the countries have agreed that it is a humanitarian issue and should be dealt with accordingly,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Published: 23rd January 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka flag

Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after lodging a strong protest with the acting Sri Lankan high commissioner over the death of three Indian fishermen, New Delhi on Friday said the matter has been on the agenda of discussions between the two sides for a long time, and there is a realisation at the highest level that it is a humanitarian issue, which has to be handled in a humanitarian manner.

“Both the countries have agreed that it is a humanitarian issue and should be dealt with accordingly,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. Three fishermen from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu had been reported missing on January 19. They were out fishing in a mechanised boat along with many other vessels from the same area.

The Sri Lankan Navy initially said an Indian boat, with four fishermen on board, sank when patrol vessels sought to apprehend it with other fishing boats that were allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. “Our strong protest in regard to the incident was conveyed by our high commissioner to the Sri Lankan foreign minister (on Thursday). A strong demarche was also made to the Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi,” the MEA said in a  statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka MEA India-Sri Lanka Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lankan navy
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp