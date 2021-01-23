'Miscreants plotting to disrupt our peaceful tractor parade on R-Day': Farmer leaders

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leaders have alleged that a plot has been hatched to disrupt their proposed tractor parade on Republic Day.

They also said that a conspiracy has been plotted to kill four leaders, as they have caught a youth who was allegedly in police uniform and has confessed he was part of group who had been instructed to create disturbance during the tractor rally on January 26.

The farmers have handed over the youth to Haryana Police.

On Friday night, the farmer leaders presented a masked youth, whose identity was not revealed, claimed that he and his ten accomplices were allegedly asked to be in police uniforms and baton charge the crowd during the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged,"Attempts are being made by agencies to disrupt the farmers agitation against the farm laws. We have caught this person from the protest site at the Singhu border and he revealed an alleged plot to shoot four farmer leaders we cannot divulge the names of those leaders, as he showed us their photos on his mobile phone. Also he was tasked to cause disruption during farmers' tractor march on January 26. We handed him over to the Haryana Police."

The youth who’s face was covered with a scarf claimed that a plan has been hatched to shoot four farmer leaders, who are 'popular faces'.

The youth said that he and a few other men and women were "working on behest of some people and a station house officer to carry out the attack on famrer leaders."

"The youth has told us that besides their group there are at least 50 to 60 of them who are now among the protesting farmers and at two places weapons have already reached and taking those weapons they were to fire," said another farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal.

The youth further alleged that his handlers will meet him in hotels and other places and had promised to give him Rs 10,000.

"We have been told by our handlers that the protestors were not good people and were our enemies," he alleged.

The youth also claimed that their team had also created disturbance in the Jat stir in 2016 and more recently they created disturbance at the Kisan Mahapanchyat of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal.

While Rakesh Tikait of Bhartiya Kisan Union said, "our agitation has been peaceful. It is now matter of investigation who will benefit from disturbing our agitation. We cannot guarantee whether this youth is speaking the truth or not."

Superintendent of Police of Sonipat Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the story seemed to be unreal but the police is doing thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, another police official said that the youth was 21-year-old and was contacted by an unknown person on January 19.

Further investigation is underway.