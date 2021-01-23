STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharad Pawar says stand vindicated as rape complaint against Dhananjay Munde withdrawn

The Mumbai-based woman who had accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape has withdrawn her police complaint, an official said on Friday.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay Munde

Maharashtra Social and Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-based woman who had accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape has withdrawn her police complaint, an official said on Friday. The woman told the investigating officer that she is taking back the complaint against Munde, but did not cite any reason, the police official said. The police asked the complainant to submit a notorised affidavit, he said.

The woman had approached the police with the complaint against the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11, accusing him  of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriage in 2006. The police had started an inquiry and the woman had visited the Oshiwara police station to record her statement.

Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed district, has denied the rape charges and dubbed them has an attempt to blackmail him. The minister, however, has admitted that he was in a relationship with the complainant woman’s sister.

As the complaint came to light, the opposition BJP demanded Munde’s resignation from the cabinet.     

However, the NCP ruled out any action against Munde till the charges were proved. Reacting to the development, NCP president Sharad Pawar said it seems the party’s decision to wait for the truth to come out after rape allegations were levelled against Munde was right.

Addressing reporters here, Pawar also alleged efforts are on from Delhi to Mumbai to bring down the Aghadi. “I got to read the news about (the woman) withdrawing the complaint. I dont know the details.

But after discussion with Munde and officials, we felt prima facie that the truth needs to be verified first,” he said. The NCP chief, who had initially termed the rape charges as serious, said the party pitched for a detailed probe into the allegations after it saw some documents in connection with the episode. And the turn of events has vindicated our stand, the senior leader said.

