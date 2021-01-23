STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Congress chief urges farmers of state to participate in tractor rally on January 26

Govind Singh Dotasra also alleged the Narendra Modi government was meting out step-motherly treatment to the farmers.

Published: 23rd January 2021 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 12:02 AM

Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo \ Facebook/ @govind.dotasra)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday called upon the farmers of the state to participate in the proposed tractor rally on January 26 against the contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre.

After the Central government's negotiations with protesting farm unions hit a roadblock on Friday farmer leaders said they will intensify their agitation now and alleged that the government's approach was not right during the meeting.

They also said their tractor rally will go ahead as per the plans on January 26 and unions have told the police that it is the government's responsibility to maintain peace.

"As the president of the State Congress Committee, I would like to call upon the farmers of the state to participate in the proposed tractor rally on January 26," Dotasra told reporters on Friday.

He alleged the Narendra Modi government was meting out step-motherly treatment to the farmers.

To a question on budget session, Dotasra said, "The BJP does not appear in the role of the opposition. I hope that they raise public issues in the Assembly."

TAGS
Govind Singh Dotasra Congress Farmers Protests Farm Laws
