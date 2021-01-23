STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram temple trust general secretary targets Sonia over her Indian citizenship

Champat Rai was addressing a Ram temple construction fund collection event at an ashram in Alopibagh in Allahabad.

Published: 23rd January 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: VHP vice president and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Saturday took a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi over her foreign origin, saying anyone can acquire Indian citizenship but the Ram temple should be built by the efforts of those born in the country.

Rai was addressing a Ram temple construction fund collection event at an ashram in Alopibagh here.

"The Ram temple should be built with the efforts of the sons of Mother India. We do not have citizens here, but all are sons (of Mother India) here. Sonia Gandhi is a citizen. Anyone can become a citizen by filling in the form and depositing the amount fixed by the government," he said.

Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed in 36 to 39 months, he said.

The campaign for collecting voluntary contributions from people for the construction of this temple will go on till February 27, Rai added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who also attended the meeting, donated his 30 months' salary (Rs 11 lakh) to the Trust for the construction of the temple.

