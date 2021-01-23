STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shun your ego and accept farmers' demands: Sukhbir Badal to Modi government

Badal said farmers of the country are united in their demand to repeal these laws which will completely "destroy" future generations of the farmers.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked the BJP-led Centre to shun the "ego" and accept the demand of farmers of repealing the three farm laws.

"It is shameful to see that the central government is adamant on its stand and not ready to repeal farm laws as per the demand of farmers," he said.

Badal said farmers of the country are united in their demand to repeal these laws which will completely "destroy" future generations of the farmers.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for the past several weeks, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

In a statement, Badal strongly condemned the registration of a case against Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He alleged that the Centre was pursuing "vendetta" politics against those who were supporting farmers in their cause.

Sirsa is serving 'langar' to farmers and standing by them in this hour of crisis and that is the sole reason he is being dragged into "false" cases, Badal alleged.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a cheating case against Sirsa, officials had said.

Badal also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of having "failed" to fulfil even one promise made to the people of the state.

He said making announcements is a different thing and implementing them is different.

