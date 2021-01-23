Uttarakhand government slashes coronavirus test rate to Rs 500

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: To combat COVID-19 epidemic more effectively, Uttarakhand state government on Friday announced cutting the costs of Covid-19 tests, RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

The cost of the RT-PCR test which was earlier Rs 900, has been now slashed to Rs 500 while, the Rapid Antigen Test is now fixed at Rs 427, which was earlier Rs 719.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister said, "The decision is to scale up the fight against the pandemic. We have done well as our national leadership is visionary. Vaccination drive has been started and soon we will won this fight."

The state has already started vaccination drive across 13 districts and has procured over 2 lakh doses of Covid vaccine.

Till Thursday, total count of Covid infectees reached 95,354 with 1876 active cases in the state. The pandemic has claimed total 1626 lives across 13 districts of the state till Thursday.