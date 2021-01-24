STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird flu confirmed in 12 Indian states for crow, migratory and wild birds: Centre

Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the state as per the action plan.

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu in Karad Maharashtra Tuesday

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu in Karad Maharashtra. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The central government on Saturday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 24.

"Till January 24 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 states (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The ministry further said, "Avian influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Sawargaon and Ujana Darwha of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and crow sample from Delhi's Jamia Hamdard University." Tuesday.

"However, the pigeon and rosefinch samples submitted from Tehri and Paukhal Forest Range of Uttarakhand have been found negative for avian influenza," it added.

Post Operation Surveillance Plan (POSP) has been issued for one epicenter for Kerala, three epicenters for Madhya Pradesh, and five epicenters for Maharashtra.

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the rest of the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the state as per the action plan.

"The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states / UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under Assistance to States for control of animal diseases (ASCAD) component of its Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme," the ministry said.

"All states are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021," it added. 

