STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP demands judicial probe into Chhattisgarh shelter home case

The manager of the shelter home, run by an NGO and aided by government, was arrested on January 21 for allegedly raping an inmate, while three other staffers were held on Saturday.

Published: 24th January 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of women inmates of a shelter home in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

The manager of the shelter home, run by an NGO and aided by government, was arrested on January 21 for allegedly raping an inmate, while three other staffers were held on Saturday on charges of physically assaulting women living at the facility.

"An impartial investigation into the allegations is possible only when a judicial panel will be set up to conduct a probe into it as the role of police is already in question in the case," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Dharamlal Kaushik told PTI.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, the BJP leader said it is a "very shameful situation" that sexual and physical exploitation of women is taking place in a shelter home monitored by the state government.

"The inmates have made revelations before a magistrate that the women who were staying there were not only subjected to sexual harassment, but were also sent out for prostitution. They were also brutally thrashed and stripped and locked in a room there," Kaushik claimed.

He demanded that the state government constitute a judicial commission for a probe into the case.

Kaushik said the role of police in the case should also be investigated as the victims have alleged that when they went to a police station for registering complaint of sexual abuse, the police did not take cognisance of it.

The case against Ujjawala Home, operated by NGO Shri Shivmangal Shikshan Samiti, came to light on January 17 when some of its staff members allegedly did not allow a 20-year- old woman to leave the facility when her husband came to take her back home.

The man then forcibly took his wife and reached Sarkanda police station where they lodged a case of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and obscene acts against the shelter home staff.

Two other women inmates also went the police station and alleged physical and mental abuse of women at the shelter.

They were also made complainants in the case, a police official earlier said.

On January 19, the women complainants approached the media, alleging that one of them was sexually assaulted by the shelter home's manager and other inmates were physically tortured by the staff.

The complainants recorded their statement before a magistrate on January 21 following which the shelter home's manager was arrested, the police said.

Later, another woman also alleged that she and other inmates were physically assaulted by the shelter home staff.

The police subsequently apprehended three women staff members on Saturday, a police official said.

A government official said the shelter home has been closed and seven of its inmates have been shifted to their homes and other government facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh shelter home case judicial probe
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp