STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress-AIUDF will open all gates to welcome infiltrators: Union Minister Amit Shah

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the Congress rule in the state gave only bloodshed, in which thousands of youths lost their lives.

Published: 24th January 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah at a public rally in Assam.

By PTI

NALBARI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that if the Congress-AIUDF combine come to power in Assam they will open "all gates" to welcome infiltrators.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said the Congress rule in the state gave only bloodshed, in which thousands of youths lost their lives.

"Can Congress and Badrudding Ajmal keep Assam free from infiltration? If they come to power, they will open all gates to welcome them, because it is their vote bank," he said.

Only the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect the state from infiltration from the neighbouring country, Shah said in his first election rally in poll-bound Assam.

The Congress has formed Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election, likely to be held in March-April.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said,"Congress continued the British policy of divide and rule. They created a divide between Adivasis and non-Adivasis, Assamese people and hill peoples, Bodos and non-Bodos.

"In 20 years there was only bloodshed and 10,000 Assamese youths were killed by bullets fired by the Congress." Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, Shah said if the party comes to power again, Assam will be "bullet-free, agitation-free and flood-free".

Shah also slammed the Congress for its constant criticism that the BJP is a communal front and said,"Congress alleges us to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam.

"One thing is sure, Assam is not safe in the hands of Congress and AIUDF".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit shah Congress Congress AIUDF
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp