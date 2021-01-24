STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi, BJP committed to fulfil clauses of Bodo Accord: Union Minister Amit Shah

Political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secure under the BJP government, he said, during his address on the occasion of BTR Accord Day.

Published: 24th January 2021

Union Minister Amit Shah at Kokrajhar.

Union Minister Amit Shah at Kokrajhar. (Photo | @AmitShah, Twitter)

By PTI

KOKRAJHAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the northeast.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that the grand old party had signed many agreements with different militant outfits in the past, but failed to keep the promises it made.

"I have come here to iterate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are committed to fulfil all clauses of the BTR Accord, which will pave the way for peace and development in the region.

It marks the beginning of the end of insurgency in the region," Shah said.

Political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secure under the BJP government, he said, during his address on the occasion of BTR Accord Day.

"The prime minister was in Assam on Saturday, and he distributed land pattas (certificates) to more than one lakh indigenous people.

The state government has already made Bodo the associate language of Assam.

"Several measures have been taken to protect, preserve and promote the rich culture, language and heritage of all communities of the state," the Union minister said.

Only the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution- free, Shah added.

The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed on January 27 last year by the Centre, the Assam government, all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland and the then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

