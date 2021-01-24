Goa Assembly session to take place from January 25-29

By PTI

PANAJI: A five-day session of the Goa Assembly will begin from Monday with Governor BS Koshyari addressing MLAs on the first day, said Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

He said 751 questions, comprising 195 'starred' and 556 'unstarred' ones, had been received for the session.

Five private members' resolution, four private members' bills and six government bills would be tabled during the session, he said.

All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during the sittings, he added.

January 26 would be a holiday for the session on occasion of Republic Day.