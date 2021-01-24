STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China border standoff: Corps commanders to meet for ninth round of talks on January 24

The last corps commander-level talks between the two countries were held on November 6 in Chushul.

Published: 24th January 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel stands guard along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway in Ganderbal district, central Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The corps commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA are slated to meet on Sunday for the ninth round of talks to find ways to resolve the protracted tension along the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh. Confirming the development, a senior Army officer said, “The talks will be held in Moldo opposite the Chushul sector in India.”

The last corps commander-level talks between the two countries were held on November 6 in Chushul. The Indian side will be led for the first time by 14 Corps commander Lt Gen P G K Menon.  While the meeting will mean a breaking of ice after a freeze of nearly three months, defence analysts and former officers do not expect much because of the environment of mistrust between the armies of the two countries. Lt Gen Rajan Bakshi (retd), who commanded 14 Corps, said a breakthrough can only be achieved at the diplomatic level and military talks are unlikely to yield any result. 

Recalling a three-week faceoff in south Depsang in 2013, Lt Gen Bakshi said he led the talks from the Indian side at that time but it was the joint study group that ultimately resolved the standoff.  Maj Gen S B Asthana (Retd) said the talks were necessary to move towards a resolution but “we must not hope too much” because the trust deficit was high. 

He said the northern neighbour was celebrating the Communist Party of China’s centenary and in this situation “if the PLA moves its troops back it will be a loss of face in front of the domestic audience.”  Maj Gen Asthana said even if the Chinese troops withdraw from the eyeball-to-eyeball situation, they can be back at will because of the kind of infrastructure they have created in those areas. “Unless we resolve the LAC issues we must not vacate the Kailash Range which China insists on,” he said. With the Indian soldiers occupying heights at the Kailash Range overlooking the Moldo garrison of the PLA, China wants this advantage of India to go away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ladakh stand off LAC India China border standoff India China relations
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp