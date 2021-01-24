STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National Girl Child Day: Union ministers, celebrities share photos with daughters on social media

Pokhriyal also called upon people to celebrate their daughters, give them good education and make them responsible citizens.

Published: 24th January 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Girl child, women, education

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday, netizens, including Union ministers such as Smriti Irani and S Jaishankar, shared photos with their daughters on Twitter.

Women and Child Development Minister Irani posted photos with her daughters on the microblogging website.

"My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements," she tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also posted photos with his daughter on Twitter.

"Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud," he wrote.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said he considers himself fortunate to have three daughters.

ALSO READ: Seven-year-old girl sexually harassed by three juveniles in UP's Banda

"Today is National Girl Child Day. I consider myself fortunate that I have three daughters by the grace of God. Our daughters are our pride," he wrote on Twitter.

Pokhriyal also called upon people to celebrate their daughters, give them good education and make them responsible citizens.

"I call upon all the countrymen today on the occasion to celebrate the birth of girls and make daughters responsible citizens of the country by providing them highest education.

My good wishes to all the daughters of the country and heartfelt wishes for their bright future," he said in another tweet.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called on people to set a right example and celebrate daughters and sons alike as he posted a photo with his children on Twitter.

"Love, care and opportunities for our girls and boys have to be equal at all times.

We have to remember that our children learn from us. Let's set the right example and celebrate our girls & boys alike!" he tweeted.

Many other netizens also took to Twitter to post photos of their daughters.

A Twitter user said she is proud of her daughters, "who are good human beings, self-sufficient and my rock solid support".

Another Twitter user said "there is no bigger happiness when I am with my daughter".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the "daughters of India".

"On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields.

The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity," he said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Educating the girl child to make her self-reliant

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, on January 24 every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DeshKiBeti National Girl Child Day Smriti Irani Women safety
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp