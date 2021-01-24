STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.

Published: 24th January 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India took only 6 days to administer one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a count which is higher than that of countries like the US and the UK, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh.

The UK took 18 days whereas the US took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry said.

As on January 24, till 8 am, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination.

In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions.

A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

India took only 6 days to roll out one million vaccine doses.

This count is higher than countries like the US and the UK.

The UK took 18 days whereas USA took 10 days to reach the one million mark, the ministry highlighted.

In a testament to the successful test-track-treat-technology strategy, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases and consequential decline in the active cases, the ministry underlined.

India's active cases today stand at 1,84,408 which comprises of  1.73 per cent of the total cases.

With 15,948 recovered cases in a span of 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload during the same period.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The total recovered cases have surged to 10,316,786, the ministry said adding 84.30 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,283 recoveries.

Maharashtra follows with 3,694 new recoveries.

The ministry said that 80.67 per cent of the 14,849 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a span of 24 hours are concentrated in six states and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,960 in a day.

Maharashtra has recorded 2,697 new cases while Karnataka registered 902 new cases yesterday.

Seven states and UTs account for 79.35 per cent of the 155 case fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 56 deaths.

Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp