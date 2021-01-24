STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vasundhara Raje's no-show at Rajasthan BJP's core group meet creates buzz in state's political circle

Raje had been included in this group in a bid to patch up the rift within the Rajasthan BJP, especially between Raje loyalists and the RSS faction headed by Satish Poonia.

Published: 24th January 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Vasundhara Raje's absence from the first meeting of the Rajasthan BJP’s core group on Sunday has stoked controversy in the political circles of Jaipur. Though officially Raje was reportedly away due to family commitments, most veterans see this as a royal snub from the former chief minister and national vice-president whose political future in the state has been much-discussed in recent months.

The BJP’s core group for Rajasthan, comprising 12 members and four special invitees, has been formed as an effort to stop the infighting among the senior leaders of the state unit which threatens to damage the party in the future. Despite being sidelined in the past two years, Raje was included in this group in a bid to patch up the rift within the Rajasthan BJP, especially between Raje loyalists and the RSS faction headed by state BJP president Satish Poonia.

In the recent months, it has been noteworthy that supporters of Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulabchand Kataria, BJP state chief Satish Poonia and some other BJP veterans have been involved in a tussle on social media to get their favourite leaders announced as the CM face for the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Given that this tug of war has often created much embarrassment for the party, BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh made some pertinent remarks to tone down this issue.

Singh advised all senior leaders to resist this race since the CM face will be ultimately by the BJP’s Parliamentary Board at the Centre and be decided not the social media. As for the internal rift in the state unit, Arun Singh remarked, “We do not have any dissensions but some differences of opinion. These differences of opinion are not bad for any vibrant party as they enable us to get varying views on all issues.” 

By giving a place to opposing camps in the core group, the BJP High Command had hoped to evolve and maintain a political balance in the state unit. The group has also been mandated to meet each month to prevent any communication gap and remove differences among its leaders.  But with Vasundhara Raje skipping the very first meeting, it seems that the effort to pacify all leaders who are potential chief ministerial candidates will not be an easy task despite the formation of the high-profile core group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan political circles Rajasthan BJP crisis Rajasthan BJP core group meeting
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp