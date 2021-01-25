STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid stalemate over farm laws, Tomar says invisible force wants agitation to go on

The Union Agriculture Minister also said that the tune of the farmers’ union always changes the day after our negotiations.

Published: 25th January 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar along with Minister of State Som Prakash addresses media. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As talks between the Centre and farmers’ union remained inconclusive even after eleven round of discussions, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that the protesters are only pressing for repealing of the laws without even analysing the pros and cons. 

“The farmer unions only talk about the farm laws’ withdrawal…That is why the discussions so far did not bear any fruit. There is an invisible force that does not want this agitation to end. I can’t see it but I feel there is a force that stresses not ending the agitation and ends up derailing our negotiations,” he told a TV channel.

The minister said that the tune of the farmers’ union always changes the day after our negotiations.

“I don’t know what forces pressurise them. The Centre is sympathetic towards farmers and respects unions and hence laws were brought in to increase the income of farmers,” the agriculture minister asserted.

On the Centre’s offer to put the farm laws on hold for 12-18 months, Tomar said, “We tried to understand their issues, analysed them, and sent the farmers a proposal. They should not have rejected the Centre’s proposal on the farm laws. We could have moved forward had they accepted the proposal.”

“Farm laws were passed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and with the farm laws, the government had attempted to make several changes in the agricultural sector for the benefit of the farmers. The Centre is completely sensitive towards the farmers and has taken several steps forward to hold talks with them to resolve the issues,” he added.

On whether the Centre is running out of patience with agitating farmers, the minister said, “I am also a farmer. We haven’t felt the need to be angry. I request them to sacrifice their desire to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day because in a democracy, unions have a right to agitate but my request is that if they decide to go ahead with it on January 26, I am sure the way farmers’ unions have kept the agitation in order, the same will be held in a disciplined order.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Singh Tomar Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp