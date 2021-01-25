Bengal minister Arup Roy's health condition improves

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Cooperative Minister Arup Roy improved a lot on Monday, a senior doctor of a private hospital where he is admitted said.

The 60-year-old MLA had a stent inserted for a blocked artery on Sunday.

"Mr Roy is doing fine and he is quite stable. His condition improved a lot. All his parameters are OK. Our doctors are keeping a tab on his condition," she said.

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress MLA Rajib Banerjee visited him at the hospital on Monday.

He was hospitalised on Sunday following chest pain.