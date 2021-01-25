STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Election Commission likely to deploy 1 lakh para troops

The ECI will ensure the deployment of the central force well in advance as part of a confidence-building measure among the electorates.

Published: 25th January 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrives for a press conference

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Election Commission is likely to engage 1 lakh central security personnel in the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections. In the last Lok Sabha polls, around 70,500 CRPF personnel were deployed in the state. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the number was around 70,000.

The decision was followed by the three-day visit of the ECI’s full bench to the state to take stock of the ground situation. "The full bench interacted with all major political parties. This was followed by a review meeting in Delhi and the decision to enhance the central forces was taken," said an ECI official in Kolkata.

Elaborating on the requirement of the record number of force, the official said the number of booths are also going to be increased. "Considering Covid-19 pandemic, around 22,000 auxiliary booths will be set up for a large number of electorates in the existing 78,903 booths. The volume of additional force will be required to ensure free and fair elections," he said.

The ECI will ensure the deployment of the central force well in advance as part of confidence-building measure among the electorates. Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, during his Bengal visit, had said that the central force shall be in the state ahead of the polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls Election Commission CRPF Bengal poll security
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp