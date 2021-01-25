STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP hatching conspiracy to refuse diesel for farmers' tractor rally: Akhilesh

He said instead of hatred and non-confidence, society, state and the country should be strengthened with mutual love and confidence.

Published: 25th January 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against farmers by issuing directions for non-provision of diesel for their tractor rally on Tuesday, while the BSP requested the Centre to withdraw the three contentious agriculture laws.

"Today, the Constitution, Republic-Democracy and Independence are in danger," Yadav said in a document titled 'Gantantra Divas Mahaghoshnaa' that was shared by him on Twitter on Monday.

"Got the news that directions have been issued to fuel pumps not to give diesel to tractors in order to stop the farmers from taking out a tractor rally on Republic Day.

The BJP is hatching a conspiracy of the lowest kind against the farmers.

If the farmers give a reply to 'Diesel-bandi' (non-supply of diesel) with BJP's 'naakaabandi' (cornering the BJP), then what will happen?" he said.

In the 'Gantantra Divas Mahaghoshnaa' document, Yadav said, "Today, the Constitution, Republic-Democracy and Independence are in danger.

Hence, the SP is going to give a new declaration to face the new challenges with new pledge -- nayee hava hai, nayee SP hai, barho kaa haath, yuva kaa saath".

He said instead of hatred and non-confidence, society, state and the country should be strengthened with mutual love and confidence.

"Our inspiration is true development and good work (vikaas sachaa aur kaam achhaa).

Peace and harmony are our mantra.

We know that without unity, there is no peace, and without peace there is no development.

" He said everyone should come together and avoid "misguidance and disorientation (bahkaave-bhattkaave)" and make every effort for peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, in a tweet in Hindi BSP chief Mayawati said, "The BSP once again requests the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws, so that on January 26 no new tradition gets started.

And, as per the Delhi Police's suspicion, no untoward incident takes place.

