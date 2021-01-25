STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-positive officer sentenced in graft case hangs self

Vinay Kumar Mangla, 45, was caught by the CBI in 2016 while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

By PTI

JAIPUR: An income tax inspector who was sentenced to jail last week in a bribery case allegedly committed suicide at a hospital here where he was admitted after he tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Monday.

A court in Jaipur had awarded him a sentence of five years last Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhijeet Singh.

Mangla was taken into custody, a coronavirus test was conducted and the result came positive, following which was admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Pratap Nagar police station incharge Shreemohan Meena said.

He was found hanging in the COVID ward of the hospital on Monday morning, Meena said.

Mangla, a resident of Kota, was posted in Jhalawar where the CBI had caught him red-handed in December 2016 while taking the bribe from an assessee for not imposing penalty on his income tax return.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

