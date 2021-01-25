Farmers protest: More than 1.25 lakh tractors reach Singhu & Tikri borders for January 26 parade

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: More than 1.25 lakh tractors have reached the Singhu and Tikri borders from Punjab and Haryana to participate in the tractor parade. The farmers have been instructed that no tractor will overtake each other, trolleys will not be allowed in the parade and a maximum of five people including the driver can ride on one tractor. Also some 2,500 volunteers appointed by the farmer union will maintain discipline during the parade.

Bhartiya Kisan Union, Punjab (Lakhowal Group) General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said a discipline committee had been formed for the purpose. "As we now have got the route plan, some 2,500 volunteers have been assigned duties."

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has issued instructions for the farmers to participate in the Republic Day parade.

As per the instructions, "Farmer leaders will lead the parade in their vehicles. No car or tractor shall overtake their vehicle. Please follow the directions of our traffic volunteers dressed in green jackets. Trolleys will not be allowed in the parade. Only Tractors and other vehicles will be allowed. A maximum of five people including the driver can ride on one tractor. No one will ride on the bonnet, bumper or roof of tractors. Trolleys with special tableaux may be exempted. Please arrange for the safety of the trolley from the behind. Pack twenty four hours of ration and water with you. Make sure you have proper arrangements for protection from cold. It might be required if you are stuck in a traffic jam."

The set of instructions further reads, "Sanyukt Kisan Morcha appeals that every tractor or cart should be fitted with the flag of the farmers’ organizations as well as the national flag. There will be no flag of any political party. Do not carry any weapon with you, not even sticks. Do not use banners with any provocative or negative slogans. If you wish to inform of your participation in the parade, give a missed call on 84483 85556. The route for the parade has been pre-decided and marked. Police and traffic volunteers will guide you. Action will be taken against any car or tractor found deviating from the designated route."

It has been decided that if any car or tractor halts and occupies an area without any reason, it will be removed by volunteers. All tractors in the parade will return to the starting point after completing the parade. All tractors must proceed in a line and there will be no overtaking throughout the parade. Please don't overtake the vehicles of farmer leaders leading the parade. Also please don't play music in the tractor. This will ensure that all announcements are heard by everyone in the parade without any hindrance, the instructions stated.

It also added that use of any drugs before or during the parade is prohibited. If you find anyone in possession or consuming drugs, please report it to the nearest traffic volunteer.

Please remember that our intent is to gracefully carry out the parade and win the hearts of our fellow citizens. Please take special care that we have to treat women with utmost respect. Policemen are also farmers in uniform, we don't have to fight with them. Also please do not pollute the surroundings by throwing garbage on roads. You are kindly advised to carry a bag for disposal of waste.

The instructions further stated, Kisan Ekta Morcha has made provisions for emergency of every kind, so do not panic if there is any problem, just follow these instructions, ignore any rumors. If you want to check something or verify something, then have a look on the Facebook Page of Kisan Ekta Morcha to verify the truth.

Also ambulances will be available on parade routes and arrangements have been made with hospitals. If there is a medical emergency, call the helpline number or inform the nearest volunteer. In case of any issue with the tractor or the car, place it on the side and contact the Volunteer or call the helpline. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's helpline number will be open for twenty four hours for this parade. If there is any incident, then you can report it to the police control room at number 112 and helpline number 74283 84230.

Friends, we are about to make history. Never before in history have the people of this republic been part of a parade of this nature on the Republic Day. Through this parade, we have to tell about our plight to the country and the world. We have to bring forth the truth about the three Anti-Farmer Laws. We have to take care that this historical parade is not stained at any cost. Our victory lies in the parade being taken out in a very peaceful manner; without any unwanted events taking place. Remember that our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this country, it added.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal slams UP govt for not giving diesel to farmers for the tractor rally

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the Union Government for creating hurdles in the tractor parade planned by the farmers to protest against the three farm laws. "After water cannons, tear gas, lathis & NIA cases, now fuel stations in UP ordered not to supply diesel to farmers going for January 26 Tractor March. How many hurdles will BJP-led govt put in the way of farmers? Such oppression only makes farmers more resolute about the agitation," she tweeted.



