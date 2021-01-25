STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' rally: Hundreds of women to drive tractors, make their presence count

Social activist Zeba Khan said women will be participating in the tractor rally shoulder to shoulder with their fellow male farmers.

Published: 25th January 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers hold the Tricolor as they ride on a tractor during their protest against Centre's farm reform laws. (Photo| PTI)

Farmers hold the Tricolor as they ride on a tractor during their protest against Centre's farm reform laws. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a show of strength, hundreds of women are expected to drive tractors at 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, as a large number of farmers opposing the new agriculture laws will enter the national capital under a high-security cover.

Social activist Zeba Khan said women will be participating in the tractor rally shoulder to shoulder with their fellow male farmers.

Khan, who is among the women participating in the rally, claimed that at least 500 women will be in attendance on Tuesday.

"Women's contribution was invaluable during India's freedom struggle.

On Tuesday also, we will be there to make our contribution to this movement," she said.

The activist, who hails from a family of farmers in Jharkhand, added that the rally was a crucial moment in their agitation which was "no less than a freedom struggle".

"The three farm laws are similar to the pre-Independence shackles of slavery.

Through this agitation, we are making our presence noticed, and exercising our right to enter Delhi," she said.

Farmer unions opposing the three contentious farm laws have maintained that their parade will not enter central Delhi, and start only after the Republic Day parade concludes.

The unions have claimed that around two lakh tractors will be there in the parade which will move into the city from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).

Several rural women in Haryana's Jind district have reportedly been receiving training for the past one month to drive tractors to be able to participate in the tractor rally.

Thousands of farmers from different states have been protesting against the farm laws at various Delhi borders for nearly two months now.

A spokesperson of Jai Kisan Andolan (Swaraj Abhiyaan) said the farmers tractor rally is expected to start at around 11:30 am on Tuesday and set to continue for 10-12 hours.

"Fifty per cent women in Punjab and Haryana know how to drive tractors.

Our wives, mothers and sisters are like 'Jhansi ki Rani'," Ram Singh Rangreta, state secretary of Sangharsh Morcha, Ambedkar, said.

Gurmeet Singh, a protesting farmer from Patiala, said women's participation was key to the success of the agitation.

"These are not just any women. These are daughters of farmers, and their participation will be proof of what the farmers are capable of," he asserted.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp