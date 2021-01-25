STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'He'd like me to face world bravely': Kulgam martyr's widow set to join Indian Army

Naik Deepak Nainwal took three bullets while fighting off terrorists in Kulgam of Kashmir on April 10, 2018 and left the world on May 20, 2018.

Published: 25th January 2021

Late Naik Deepak Nainwal (L) and his wife Jyoti Nainwal.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Jyoti Nainwal (32) will soon start her training at Officers Training Academy in Chennai. Mother of a 5-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, her husband Nayak Deepak Nainwal was injured in April 2018 in Kulgam of Jammu & Kashmir in action and succumbed in May 2018. 

The demise of Nainwal broke his family leaving Jyoti distraught. However, she decided to take up the responsibilities and not give up on her children and family. 

"I told myself that Deepak would not want me to be like this. He would like me to face the world bravely. I decided to join the Indian Army. I hope this will make him happy wherever he is," said Jyoti, who holds a postgraduation in Economics. 

"Indian Army supported me through and through. I was allowed to stay and take care of my husband for 40-days during his hospitalization. I learnt during this period that the Indian Army not only takes care of the brave hearts but their families too. Deepak told me that I have got the potential to be in the Army. My mentors, in-laws and brothers worked with me at every step to get me through," added Nainwal who will be joining the academy on January 29, 2021.

Naik Deepak Nainwal took three bullets while fighting off terrorists in Kulgam of Kashmir on April 10, 2018 and left the world on May 20, 2018.

Jyoti who got married in year 2011 recalls, "He often used to reiterate- 'These are very normal wounds. I will recover soon. Don't worry'. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. More than myself I was petrified what to tell my children- Lavanya and Reyansh who were waiting for their father to come home. Together, with everyone's support, we decided to keep him in our memories forever."

The family of the martyr has been dedicated to the country for three generations. Deepak's grandfather Sureshanand Nainwal was freedom fighter while his father Chakradhar P Nainwal is retired from the Army and was part of the action in 1971 war with Pakistan. 

"I am proud of my son and my daughter-in-law. I am blessed that I am part of such a family where people elder to e and younger to me have sacrificed for the country," Jyoti's mother-in-law Parvati Nainwal said.

