Jharkhand cops to woo Maoists’ kin in local dialect in new awareness drive

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Intensifying efforts to eliminate Maoists from the state, Jharkhand Police is using local tribal languages as a tool to reach out to the people in the remote jungles to create awareness against the extremists.

The police is also contacting family members of Maoists, asking them to convince their near ones to surrender.

All SPs have been given a list of absconding Maoists so that they can approach their families and inform them about the state government’s new surrender policy.

This initiative was taken because it was felt that most arrested Maoists were not aware of the surrender policy.

Else, they would have surrendered years back. Following the policy, families of surrendered Maoists are given land to live and their children are provided free education.

The families are also given the reward money declared on their heads.

“The family members are being made aware of the benefits they will get under the new surrender policy, besides the money declared on their heads. In order to make them comfortable, they are being convinced by police personnel in their local dialects so that they can identify themselves with the police reaching out to them,” said Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Saket Kumar Singh.

“We are trying to convince the family members of the wanted Maoists to persuade their dear ones and avail of the lucrative surrender policy of the government. We are making them aware of the benefits they will get if they succeed in convincing their near ones to surrender,” said the IG.

Pamphlet distribution

A large number of area-specific pamphlets in local dialects are being distributed in remote villages. The dialects include Nagpuri, Sadri, Santhali, Ho and Khadia.

“We are distributing pamphlets in local languages so that they can understand easily,” said IG Saket Kumar Singh.