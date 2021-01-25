STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand cops to woo Maoists’ kin in local dialect in new awareness drive

All SPs have been given a list of absconding Maoists so that they can approach their families and inform them about the state government’s new surrender policy.

Published: 25th January 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

NaxalsRepresentational Image (File Photo | AFP)

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Intensifying efforts to eliminate Maoists from the state, Jharkhand Police is using local tribal languages as a tool to reach out to the people in the remote jungles to create awareness against the extremists.

The police is also contacting family members of Maoists, asking them to convince their near ones to surrender.

All SPs have been given a list of absconding Maoists so that they can approach their families and inform them about the state government’s new surrender policy.

This initiative was taken because it was felt that most arrested Maoists were not aware of the surrender policy.

Else, they would have surrendered years back. Following the policy, families of surrendered Maoists are given land to live and their children are provided free education.

The families are also given the reward money declared on their heads.

“The family members are being made aware of the benefits they will get under the new surrender policy, besides the money declared on their heads. In order to make them comfortable, they are being convinced by police personnel in their local dialects so that they can identify themselves with the police reaching out to them,” said Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Saket Kumar Singh.

“We are trying to convince the family members of the wanted Maoists to persuade their dear ones and avail of the lucrative surrender policy of the government. We are making them aware of the benefits they will get if they succeed in convincing their near ones to surrender,” said the IG.

Pamphlet distribution 

A large number of area-specific pamphlets in local dialects are being distributed in remote villages. The dialects include Nagpuri, Sadri, Santhali, Ho and Khadia.

“We are distributing pamphlets in local languages so that they can understand easily,” said IG Saket Kumar Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Police Maoists Naxals
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp