Lalu's son begins 'Azadi Patra' campaign for release of his father on bail

By Express News Service

PATNA: Demanding the release of the ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tej Pratap on Monday launched ‘Azadi-Patra’ (freedom letter), a campaign of letter-writing to the President of India.

Lalu Prasad, who was serving a jail sentence following his conviction in the fodder scams, was recently shifted to AIIMS, Delhi after his health conditions deteriorated.

The demand for his release has got louder now with the campaign by Tej Pratap Yadav. He wrote a postcard to the President urging for his father’s release on bail on the health ground.

Tej Pratap also appealed to the people to write letters to the President demanding the release of Lalu Prasad. Taking to his Twitter, the RJD leader said: "Who gave us strength, today is the time for them to become powerful. Come, join a campaign, and appeal for the release of your leader. Send a letter "Azadi Patra" to His Excellency the President for the Messiah of the poor, Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji”.

Lalu’s daughter Rohni Acharya also joined the campaign “Azadi Patra’ and wrote a letter to the President urging him for the release of her father.

Starting the campaign at the RJD office in Patna, Tej Pratap told the media that Lalu has been implicated in cases and held hostage. “All other people named in the same cases have got bail, but my father has been held hostage, who was the voice of the poor”, he alleged.

He said that as the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, he has taken a pledge to convey the messages of social justice and equality of Lalu Prasad Yadav to the masses. “This campaign will continue till we get success,” he said.