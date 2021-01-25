STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Assembly session postponed by fudging COVID-19 figures: Congress

Significantly, the three-day session (December 28 to 30, 2020) was postponed on December 27 following an all party meeting chaired by Pro Tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma.

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The opposition Congress has written to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Pro Tem Speaker, seeking permission to move a breach-of-privilege motion against three senior health department officials, accusing them of “manipulating and concealing” actual facts about Covid pandemic, just to get the Vidhan Sabha’s winter session postponed last month.

At that time Additional Chief Secretary (ACS-Health) Mohd. Suleman had made a presentation about the “alarming” 

situation of Covid pandemic in Bhopal, claiming that many staff of the Vidhan Sabha and the MLA Rest House had tested positive. The presentation played an important role in postponing the session. The eight-page letter addressed to the Pro Tem Speaker was moved by Leader of  Opposition and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday evening and has signatures of six other Congress MLAs.

The motion has been sought against ACS (Health) Mohd Suleman and others for “concealing” actual facts and “conspiring” to  postpone the session

“We’ve got strong evidence which suggests that the claim of a large number of Vidhan Sabha staff testing positive was nothing but fake. The  session was postponed by fudging the numbers, just to save the government from being cornered by the opposition on various burning issues,” Congress MLA from Bhopal South West and former law minister PC Sharma said on Saturday.

Reacting, state BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said, “Congress is making false allegations, as the winter session was postponed following consensus at all-party meeting.”

