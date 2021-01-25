STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not forcing anyone to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan: Yogi Adityanath on allged heckling of Mamata

Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by PM Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji's 124th birth anniversary after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised.

Published: 25th January 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath (L) and Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: No one is being forced to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and there is nothing to feel bad about such chants, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday after his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event over raising of such slogans.

Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 124th birth anniversary after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised just before she was to start her address.

Speaking to a select group of journalists, Adityanath said, "If someone says Jai Shri Ram there is nothing to feel bad about it as it is a greeting"'.

"If someone says 'namaskar' or 'Jai Shri Ram' it shows his etiquette," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Jai Shri Ram' chants at Mamata: Trinamool questions PM's silence; Governor warns against attempts to 'belittle' Netaji

Responding to questions on Banerjee refusing to speak after such chants, Adityanath said, "We are not forcing anyone to speak it. But if someone says Jai Shri Ram there is nothing to feel bad about it."

The West Bengal chief minister had expressed displeasure at BJP supporters at the event shouting slogans.

She said such an "insult" was unacceptable.

With elections due in the state in March-April, the tussle between the BJP and Banerjee's TMC has intensified.

Talking about law and order in the state, Adityanath, said the state witnessed several riots during earlier regimes while under this government the state has not witnessed any such incident.

He claimed the law and order situation in the state is one of the best in the country.

