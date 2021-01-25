SP Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, here is full list
Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan among others.
Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, have been announced on Monday night.
The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, ten Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/ April every year.
Here is the full list of Padma Vibhushan awardees:
Here is the full list of Padma Bhushan awardees:
Here is the full list of Padma Shri awardees:
Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award. pic.twitter.com/oMoHg3DXcc— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021
(Inputs from Press Information Bureau)