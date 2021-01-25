SP Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, here is full list

By Online Desk

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, have been announced on Monday night.

​The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, ten Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/ April every year.

Here is the full list of Padma Vibhushan awardees:

Shri Shinzo Abe- Public Affairs- Japan

Shri S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)- Art- Tamil Nadu

Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde- Medicine- Karnataka

Shri Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)- Science and Engineering- United States of America

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan- Others- Spiritualism- Delhi

Shri B. B. Lal- Others- Archaeology- Delhi

Shri Sudarshan Sahoo- Art- Odisha

Here is the full list of Padma Bhushan awardees:

Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra-Art-Kerala

Shri Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) -Public Affairs- Assam

Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara-Literature and Education-Karnataka

Ms. Sumitra Mahajan-Public Affairs-Madhya Pradesh

Shri Nripendra Misra-Civil Service-Uttar Pradesh

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)-Public Affairs-Bihar

Shri Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous)-Public Affairs-Gujarat

Shri Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)-Others-Spiritualism-Uttar Pradesh

Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff-Trade and Industry-Maharashtra

Shri Tarlochan Singh-Public Affairs-Haryana

Here is the full list of Padma Shri awardees:

Former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of Padma Shri award. pic.twitter.com/oMoHg3DXcc — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021

(Inputs from Press Information Bureau)