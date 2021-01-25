STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, here is full list

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal awarded Padma Vibhushan among others.

Published: 25th January 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shri S P Balasubramaniam (L) and Shinzo Abe (R)

By Online Desk

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, have been announced on Monday night. 

​The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, ten Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March/ April every year. 

Here is the full list of Padma Vibhushan awardees:

  • Shri Shinzo Abe- Public Affairs- Japan
  • Shri S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)- Art- Tamil Nadu
  • Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde- Medicine- Karnataka
  • Shri Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumous)- Science and Engineering- United States of America
  • Maulana Wahiduddin Khan- Others- Spiritualism- Delhi
  • Shri B. B. Lal- Others- Archaeology- Delhi
  • Shri Sudarshan Sahoo- Art- Odisha

Here is the full list of Padma Bhushan awardees:

  • Ms. Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra-Art-Kerala
  • Shri Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous) -Public Affairs- Assam
  • Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara-Literature and Education-Karnataka
  • Ms. Sumitra Mahajan-Public Affairs-Madhya Pradesh
  • Shri Nripendra Misra-Civil Service-Uttar Pradesh
  • Shri Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)-Public Affairs-Bihar
  • Shri Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous)-Public Affairs-Gujarat
  • Shri Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)-Others-Spiritualism-Uttar Pradesh
  • Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff-Trade and Industry-Maharashtra
  • Shri Tarlochan Singh-Public Affairs-Haryana

Here is the full list of Padma Shri awardees:

(Inputs from Press Information Bureau)

