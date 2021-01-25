Villagers living inside Jharkhand's Palamu Reserve to be shifted to make room for tigers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Finally, decks have been cleared to relocate 210 families living in two villages inside the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR). Forest officials are looking forward to shifting the villagers out of the reserve forest to reduce pressure on wildlife and wildlife habitat.

A total of eight villages have been identified for relocation to places outside the tiger reserve, of which Latu and Kujrum will be relocated in the first phase.

Relocation of these two villages, according to forest officials, will free up 300 square kms, which can accommodate 30 tigers. Once the villages are relocated, bulldozers will be used before converting the entire area into forests and grasslands.

“Of the eight villages identified for relocation, we will take up two — Latu and Kujrum — in the first phase, making 300 square kms free from human intervention. This will be enough for 30 tigers,” said PTR Director YK Das.

After this, the village of Hainar will be shifted out of PTR as per the current plan, he added.According to Das, a reassessment of the decisions taken earlier on the other five villages will be done.

These are located on the outskirts of tiger reserve. Villages in the buffer area are also being studied and if they make a significant difference, they may also be shifted, he further said.

“Villagers have been identified and the process to de-notify forest land has also started so that it could be

registered in the names of beneficiaries,” said Das. Villagers have agreed to the proposals, he added.

Das said the process of shifting is likely to be completed in this financial year as the Government of India has released funds.

He added that Rs 15 lakh will be given to those who want compensation in cash and those who want land will be given five acres along with basic amenities worth Rs 10 lakh.

The areas they will be shifted to will have schools and hospitals. As per the plan, 1000 families living in eight villages — Kujrum, Latu, Ramandag, Hainar, Gutucha,Vijaypur, Gopkhad and Pandra — are to be relocated.

The PTR is spread over 1129.93 square kms with a core area of 414.08 square kms where these villages are located.

The state government has announced that an allowance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to each of the families, besides Rs 10 lakh as compensation as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation

Authority, if they voluntarily chose to move out.

Officials said this is perhaps the first such initiative taken by any state government to provide more facilities to the families getting displaced.

