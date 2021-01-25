Will ensure social justice in appointing HC judges: Ravi Shankar Prasad to DMK MP P Wilson

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the department will take steps to maintain social justice in future appointments of High Court judges. His response came following a letter written to him by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson over the lack of social justice in the appointments of judges.

Prasad wrote a letter to Wilson stating that the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts are made under Articles 124, 217 and 224 of the Constitution of India, which do not provide for reservation for any caste or class of persons. Hence, no caste, class or category-wise data is maintained.

"However, the government is committed to social diversity in the appointment of judges in the SC and has also been requesting the Chief Justices of HC, while sending proposals for the appointment of judges, for due consideration to be given to suitable candidates, minorities and women to ensure social justice," he assured.

New Rules

The government is committed to social diversity in the appointment of judges in the SC and has also been requesting the Chief Justices of High Courts, while sending proposals for the appointment of judges to consider suitable candidates, minorities and women