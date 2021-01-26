Bhopal: Youth befriends minor girl on dating app, rapes her

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 14-year-old girl was raped in Bhopal on Tuesday allegedly by a 23-year-old man who befriended her through a dating application, police said, adding the accused was arrested.

The accused befriended the girl on a dating app about a week back and called her to met him on Tuesday, Shahpura police station in-charge Chandrabhan Patel said quoting the FIR.

After the girl came to meet him, the accused took her to his house where he raped her, the officer said.

"A police constable and other people spotted the girl crying on a road.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by her family members, a case of rape was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was arrested," Patel said.