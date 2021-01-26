Bihar girl who cycled over 1,200-km to bring ailing father home during lockdown rues missing chance to speak with PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Monday brought a mixed bag of delight and disappointment for Jyoti Kumari (16), who came to international attention after cycling over 1,200-km to bring her ailing father home to Darbhanga from Haryana during lockdown.

The package of delight was delivered when she received the National Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021 in recognition of her indomitable will in the face of adversity.

However, the package was laced with disappointment over not getting a chance to speak with Modi due to paucity of time.

Jyoti, known as the Cycle Girl of Bihar, came from Sirhulli to the Darbhanga DM office to take part in the virtual programme and receive the award that carries a cash prize of `1 lakh and a citation.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Thyagarajan SM said it is a matter of pride that Jyoti Kumari has been honoured with the award.

The district administration will extend all help to Jyoti so that she can explore her talent, the District Magistrate said, adding that she has been enrolled in a school.

Jyoti has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of the government’s social welfare department to intensify the state’s fight against drug abuse.