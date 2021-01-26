STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar girl who cycled over 1,200-km to bring ailing father home during lockdown rues missing chance to speak with PM

The package of delight was delivered when she received the National Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021 in recognition of her indomitable will in the face of adversity.

Published: 26th January 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Monday brought a mixed bag of delight and disappointment for Jyoti Kumari (16), who came to international attention after cycling over 1,200-km to bring her ailing father home to Darbhanga from Haryana during lockdown. 

The package of delight was delivered when she received the National Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021 in recognition of her indomitable will in the face of adversity.

However, the package was laced with disappointment over not getting a chance to speak with Modi due to paucity of time.

Jyoti, known as the Cycle Girl of Bihar, came from Sirhulli to the Darbhanga DM office to take part in the virtual programme and receive the award that carries a cash prize of `1 lakh and a citation. 

Darbhanga District Magistrate  Thyagarajan SM said it is a matter of pride that Jyoti Kumari has been honoured with the award.

The district administration will extend all help to Jyoti so that she can explore her talent, the District Magistrate  said, adding that she has been enrolled in a school.

Jyoti has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of the government’s social welfare department to intensify the state’s fight against drug abuse. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyoti Kumari National Bal Shakti Puruskar-2021
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp