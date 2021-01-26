Co-pilot of Indian Army helicopter that crash-landed in J-K's Kathua district critical

By PTI

JAMMU: The condition of a co-pilot continues be critical on Tuesday after a Dhruv helicopter crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district the previous day, officials said.

A pilot was killed after the Indian Army's advanced light helicopter, which was coming from Pathankot, made a crash-landing in Basholi belt, police had said.

The co-pilot, Captain Anjani Kumar Singh, is still critical, a Northern Command spokesperson said.

The mortal remains of Lt Col Rishubh Sharma is shifted to Delhi by service aircraft, accompanied by his wife, five-year-old son and parents who were incidentally at Pathankot on a visit.

"The cremation is at his hometown in Faridabad," the spokesperson said.

Officials are investigating into the reason behind the mishap.