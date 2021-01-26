STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM hits out at Centre for tear-gassing, lathi charging farmers during tractor rally

The protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital.

Published: 26th January 2021 04:07 PM

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPM) on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers during their tractor rally, and said tear-gassing and lathi charging them is "unacceptable".

They entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of Delhi, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

"Tear gassing & lathi charging Kisans is unacceptable.  Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation? They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue," CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

