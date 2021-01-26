STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Extremists in garb of food providers': BJP's Sambit Patra on violence during farmers' protest

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared a video in which a protestor is purportedly seen throwing away a national flag handed to him from the crowd as he climbs a pole to hoist a different flag.

Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Farmers hoist flags at the Red Fort during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as 'annadata' (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists.

On Twitter, Patra also shared a video in which a protestor is purportedly seen throwing away a national flag handed to him from the crowd as he climbs a pole to hoist a different flag.

"Painful," the BJP leader said about the video.

"Those we had been calling annadata (food providers) for so many days have turned out to be extremists. Don't defame annadata, call an extremist an extremist only," Patra tweeted as a section of protesting farmers broke the agreement with Delhi Police and indulged in hooliganism.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan also said that the manner in which a crime was committed under the garb of agitation by some unruly elements, it was not acceptable at any cost.

"LJP condemns this type of behaviour," he tweeted.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Tuesday, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

