STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat man risks his life to 'assure safety' to crocodile; booked under 'harassment' charges

During his questioning, Pankaj Patel told officials that he touched the crocodile after goddess Maa Khodiyar asked him to do so in his dream.

Published: 26th January 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Crocodile

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 50-year-old man has been detained for "harassing" a crocodile in Vadodara district of Gujarat after a video of the incident, which occurred on the banks of Karjan lake, showing him "assuring" the reptile of "safety" from harm went viral, an official said on Monday.

During his questioning, Pankaj Patel told officials that he touched the crocodile after goddess Maa Khodiyar asked him to do so in his dream.

The goddess is popularly depicted as sitting on a crocodile.

"Upon learning about the incident from social media, we booked Pankaj Patel under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and detained him for questioning," said Deputy Conservator of Forest, Vadodara, Kartik Maharaja.

Referring to the video clip doing rounds on social media, he said the crocodile was resting on the banks of Karajn lake.

In the video, a man, lated identified as Patel, can be seen sitting on the wall of the lake while a big crocodile was seen basking in the Sun just a few feet away from him.

Patel, who looked disoriented, was seen "assuring" the crocodile that he will go to any extent to protect it from people.

He even warned the onlookers against harming or disturbing the reptile.

Ignoring repeated warnings by the people watching the drama from a distance, Patel is seen jumping off the wall and going close to the crocodile.

While praising Maa Khodiyar, Patel touched the reptile more than once and paid hisrespects.

Luckily, the crocodile did not harm Patel and went back into the lake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maa Khodiyar Karjan lake
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp