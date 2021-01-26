STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IMF projects 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, to be world’s fastest

This makes India the only major economy of the world to register double-digit growth in 2021, it said.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Company, growth, economy, economic growth

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday revised its India’s growth rate projection for 2021 to a decent 11.5% from 8.8% it had projected earlier on the back of the country’s “stronger than expected recovery”. It also improved its forecast for India’s current fiscal to 8% GDP contraction from 10.3% negative growth projected in its October World Economic Outlook report.

According to the IMF, India is the only major economy in the world that can register a double-digit growth in 2021. China is next with 8.1% growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9%) and France (5.5%).
The latest projections give India the tag of the fastest developing economy in the world. 

The projections are also in line with the Centre’s assessment of a strong revival in the coming months, aided by the recent vaccine approvals. After a stupendous rebound in 2021, the IMF said India’s GDP growth is likely to slow in 2022 to 6.8%. 

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said India seems to be having a faster pace of recovery than previously thought. “We are seeing India come back to its 2019 levels and 2021,” Gopinath said. She, however, noted that cumulatively by the end of 2022, India’s rate will be 9% below its pre-pandemic projected level.

READ| Pandemic to slash USD 22 trillion off global GDP 2020-25: IMF

The IMF said the global economy is projected to grow 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. “The 2021 forecast is revised up 0.3 percentage point relative to the previous forecast, reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies,” it added.

The IMF, however, warned that delays in vaccine rollout, widespread hesitancy in inoculation, shorter-than anticipated immunity from the vaccines could be a downside risk to recovery. It adds that winding down of policy support before economic recovery could further hurt global growth. 

5.5% growth for global economy

Global economy is projected to grow at 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022, reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of business activities, the IMF said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMF Gita Gopinath
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp