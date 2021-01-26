STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Bangladesh tri-service contingent takes part in India's Republic Day parade

Marching Contingent & Band of Bangladesh Army participate in Republic Day parade. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in the Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation.

The 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force was led by the contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman.

All the three services of the Bangladesh Armed Forces had played a key role in securing independence for their country in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

The representatives of the battalions that participated in Liberation War, like 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Regiment Artillery, marched in the parade.

Bangladesh Navy had successfully conducted Operation Jackpot during the War, destroying 26 enemy ships in sea ports and river ports. The Air Force conducted 50 successful air strikes on the enemy targets during the War as part of "Kilo Flight" from the base in Dimapur, India.

The contingent marched to the song of "Shono Ekti Mujibur-er theke lokkho Mujibur", meaning "Listen, the voice of Mujibur which has been multiplied by hundred thousands of his followers", played by the marching band led by Lieutenant Colonel Banazir Ahmed.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as Bangabondhu, was the central figure behind the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Rahman, also known as 'Father of the Nation', served as the first President of Bangladesh and later as the Prime Minister from April 17, 1971 until his assassination on August 15, 1975.

India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence in December 1971.

