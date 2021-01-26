Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Bid to attract globetrotters with night-sky tourism

Rajasthan’s rich history and heritage has been a big draw for tourists across the world. With the Art and Cultural Department introducing Night Sky Tourism, the globetrotters have an added reason to mark it on their itinerary. Launched during a modest ceremony on Thursday night on the lawns of the secretariat, the aim of the programme is ambitious. It seeks to revive and reinvigorate tourism in the wake of the pandemic. “It will provide an opportunity to city-dwellers, students and researchers to observe the night sky through a telescope and other astronomy equipment,” says Secretary to Department of Science and Technology Mugdha Sinha. All monuments of importance shall offer the programme.

State roadways bags award for lowest accident rate

Rajasthan Roadways was awarded the Transport Ministers Road Safety Award 2020-21 at a Road Safety Month programme held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, for lowest accident rate. The award was given by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to Ravi Soni, Executive Director (Mechanical), Roadways. Rajasthan Roadways has been receiving this award for the lowest accident rate continuously for the last 12 years. It received the award for the first time in 2009-10, and since then Rajasthan Roadways has been receiving this award continuously. This year too, Roadways has been given this award in 4,001 to 7,500 Fleet category.Rajasthan received three out of a total nine road safety awards, and two out of 13 awards for Good Samaritan.

Rafale displays its might during joint exercise

Rafale aircraft demonstrated its capabilities for the first time on January 21 in Jodhpur during a joint exercise of the Indian Air Force and France (Desert Night-21). The exercise was scheduled between January 20 and January 24. Sukhoi and Mirage were also seen in the skies during the exercise. Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat also arrived to witness it. He first met Major General Laurent Harbiette, head of the French team and took a close look at the maneuvers of the pilots. Four Rafale and Sukhoi aircraft flew together from Jodhpur airbase. Four Rafales flew in trishul formation till they reached 400 metres, from where they hit their target with precision.

Gehlot’s Kerala visit to observe poll readiness

Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is in Kerala to oversee the poll preparations in the state. He landed there on Friday. He is the party’s observer for the poll-bound state. “At Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala airport.. Received a warm welcome”, Gehlot tweeted after landing at the airport. During the visit, Gehlot held a meeting with Congress leaders in the state and. Earlier, during the assembly election in Gujrat, Gehlot was made the state in-charge and with his political accumen, he almost took Congress to victory. Since Rahul Gandhi is MP from Wayanad , the Gandhi family has entrusted Gehlot with the responsibility of overseeing the poll preparedness.

