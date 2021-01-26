Tractor parade: Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI Despite agreeing to the 36 conditions given by Delhi Police, the farmers at Singhu Border broke the barricades on Tuesday morning, demading to start the protest early before the agreed the time.

The parade was set to schedule to start after the celebrations of Republic Day in the Delhi. However, the farmers at both Singhu and Tikri border broke the barricades and entered the national capital with their march.

The farmers also took the route that was not suggested by the Delhi Police. However, the farrmers uniformly started the rally leaving space for emergency services as instructed by delhi Police .

The tractors were decorated with national flag the march began from Singhu Border and has stopped at the Kharoda Toll Plaza.

The farm leaders who are currently sitting at the Kharoda Toll Plaza Aichandi Border are now demanding to enter Red Fort in national capitaĺ.

"Wahh Guru ji ki khalsa wah guruji ki fateh. We are requesting the police to enter the national capital to Red Fort. we will sit here till they allow us and repeal the act," said the farmers.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak has said on Sunday, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu."

The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost two months will end soon.

