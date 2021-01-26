STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tractor parade: Farmers at Singhu, Tikri border points enter Delhi breaking police barricade

Security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tractor rally

Farmers during the Republic Day tractor rally from Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI Despite agreeing to the 36 conditions given by Delhi Police, the farmers at Singhu Border broke the barricades on Tuesday morning, demading to start the protest early before the agreed the time. 

The parade was set to schedule to start after the celebrations of Republic Day in the Delhi. However, the farmers at both Singhu and Tikri border broke the barricades and entered the national capital with their march. 

The farmers also took the route that was not suggested by the Delhi Police. However, the farrmers uniformly started the rally leaving space for emergency services as instructed by delhi Police . 

The tractors were decorated with national flag the march began from Singhu Border and has stopped at the Kharoda Toll Plaza. 

The farm leaders who are currently sitting at the Kharoda Toll Plaza Aichandi Border are now demanding to enter Red Fort in national capitaĺ. 

"Wahh Guru ji ki khalsa wah guruji ki fateh. We are requesting the police to enter the national capital  to Red Fort. we will sit here till they allow us and repeal the act," said the farmers. 

ALSO READ | Tractor parade: Protesters erect machans to keep watch on crowd; tight security at the national capital

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

Here begins the #tractorParade #Singhborder @TheMornStandard @theparvezsultan @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/Q0nMNYoEam

Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak has said on Sunday, "The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway, and then return to Singhu."

The protesting unions has also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost two months will end soon. 

(With Agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police barricade farmers protest tractor rally Tractor Parade Farm Laws
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp