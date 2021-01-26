STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tractor parade: Violence is not the answer, says Rahul Gandhi

Hundreds of protesting farmers reached the iconic Red Fort in the national capital as the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' turned violent at several places here.

Published: 26th January 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his election campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls at Poondurai in Erode district Sunday (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After clashes broke out between the agitating farmers and the police in Delhi during the tractor march, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday denounced the violence.

He tweeted in Hindi, "Violence is not the solution to any problem, whoever gets injured the loss is of the country. In the interest of the country the farm laws should be withdrawn."

Hundreds of protesting farmers reached the iconic Red Fort in the national capital as the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' turned violent at several places here.

Farmers riding their tractors and bikes arrived at the Red Fort with the Indian National flag in their hands.

Visuals showed farmers assembled in front of the Red Fort even as hundreds of farmers clashed with the Delhi Police personnel near ITO intersection in central Delhi, which turned into a war zone on the eve of the Republic Day.

The visuals also showed several farmers entering into the iconic Red Fort premises, as the security personnel were outnumbered by the farmers.

The Prime Minister hoists the national flag on August 15 here, which marks the country's Independence Day every year.

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers at the ITO intersection clashed with the Delhi Police personnel as they pelted stones and charged the policemen with their tractors.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge on multiple occasions as the farmers remained adamant to move towards Red Fort.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was soon deployed at the ITO intersection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi farmers protest Farm Laws tractor rally
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp