Twitter war between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav over demand of Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur

PATNA: A war of words was waged between chief minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition of RJD Tejashwi Yadav on Twitter on the eve of Republic Day over the demand of Bharat Ratna to veteran socialist leader and former CM (Late) Karpoori Thakur.

Replying to a tweet by Tejashwi Yadav on the question of awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, Nitish Kumar stated that he has recommended four times to the Centre for according Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

Tejashwi had first tweeted that demand of Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur was an old demand of RJD. “Despite 39 MPs out of 40 from Bihar being from NDA, the double –engine government has not been able to get the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. Is it because he (Karpoori Thakur) belongs to a disadvantaged group? Why does the CM not specifically meet the PM for this? Tejashwi Yadav taunted through a tweet.

Yadav further asked Nitish Kumar should support his demand for Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur.

Responding to him, Nitish Kumar for the first time replied to Tejashwi Yadav’s tweet through his twitter handle and said “We have already sent our recommendation to the central government for awarding Bharat Ratan to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur”,

Nitish Kumar further stated that Thakur’s name was recommended for Bharat Ratna in the years 2007, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Our wish is that Jannayak Karpoori Thakur be conferred with the Bharat Ratna”, Nitish Kumar said.

Karpoori Thakur was born in 1924 in a poor barber family in Bihar’s Samastipur district and served as the chief minister of state from December 1970 to June 1971 as the leader of Socilaist party and from December 1977 to April 1979 as the leader of Janta Party. Thakur became MLA for the first time in 1952 from Samastipur’s Tajpur seat as socialist party candidate.

Earlier, he had served as a village teacher had participated in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 26 months.

As votary of Hindu language, Karpoori Thakur had removed English as compulsory subject for the class 10th curriculum. He was an honest politician, who didn't buy single property throughout his life and remained easily avaibale and accessible to the people even when he was the CM earning him the name ‘Jannayak’ (Hero of people).