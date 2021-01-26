STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victory of farmers' movement is certain: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

He called on the protesting farmers to ensure that their 'tractor parade' on Tuesday remains peaceful through restraint and discipline.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The victory of the farmers' movement against the Centre's new agri laws is certain, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Monday as he called upon them to ensure their 'tractor parade' in Delhi on Republic Day remains peaceful.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws at various Delhi border points since November 28 last year and on Tuesday, they will take out tractor parades that will pass through the national capital.

"The victory of the farmers' movement is certain as their agitation is peaceful and disciplined," Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, said in a statement here.



Greeting people on the eve of Republic Day, Hooda said the foundations of the country have been built on equality and justice, and the "will of the people is supreme in a democracy".

Hooda, who has been supporting the farmers' movement against the laws, praised the farmer leadership for organising such a huge and peaceful movement.

"Two months have passed in the agitation near Delhi's borders by thousands of farmers against the three new agricultural laws. In democracy, discipline and non-violence are the biggest weapons in any movement, which the farmer movement has understood well. In a democracy, by following this path, even the most difficult goal can be achieved," he said.

On the tractor parade, the former Haryana chief minister said, "Millions of tractors are going to participate in this parade. In such a situation, all farmers should exercise restraint, maintain proper distance between vehicles and take full care of their safety."

"Thousands of farmers on the Delhi border have already ensured their participation in this movement and many more farmers are expected to participate in the tractor parade, which is going to create history as one of the largest such gatherings in the history of independent India," he said.

Hooda said that "around 150 farmers have lost their lives during the agitation for different reasons".

"This neglect of the government is proving fatal for it as a large number of farmers have lost their lives due to heart attack, cold and accidents," he said, adding that "many farmers have committed suicide due to despair".

The government has to understand that it has become a movement which cuts across all sections, not just farmers, Hooda said.

"Workers, small businessmen, every class stands with the farmers in this movement. People are supporting farmers by rising above caste, religion, language, region and politics. The longer the government drags the movement, the larger it will become. I urge the government to immediately accept the demands of the farmers so that can all safely go back home," the Congress leader said.

The farmers' protest at Delhi borders has entered its 61st day and even peasants in other states like Maharashtra have started extending support to them.

