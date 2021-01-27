Bengal polls: TMC booth leader beaten to death in East Burdwan district

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A booth president of Trinamool Congress was beaten to death allegedly by BJP workers in East Burdwan district of poll-bound West Bengal.

The victim was identified as Sanjib Ghosh of the Mangalkot area.

When the victim’s family members and TMC leaders held the BJP supporters responsible, the saffron party refuted the allegation claiming the incident was a fallout of the ruling party’s infighting.

Sagar Ghosh, the father of the deceased, lodged an FIR mentioning the names of 26 BJP workers in the area. Police said four accused named in the FIR were arrested while the hunt is on to track down the rest.

Sagar’s mother Ashalata said BJP workers took her son’s life. "Before Sanjit died, he told me that he was waylaid near a canal. The attackers were hiding on the bank of the canal. He was beaten up mercilessly with sticks," she alleged.

Krishna Ghosh, the local leader of the BJP, said his party was in no way involved in the incident. "Sanjib had criminal antecedents and he developed enmity in his own party. The incident is a result of TMC’s intra-party feud," he said.