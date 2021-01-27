STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coming soon: An exclusive Himalayan spice garden

The spice garden will be showcasing the 25 unique spices of the region including jakhiya, Faran, dolu, and chippi found in the Himalayas. 

Published: 27th January 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Dried extracts of some of the spices to be showcased in the garden (Photo | Special arrangement)

By ​Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will soon get its first spice garden in Sauni, a hamlet in Ranikhet of Almora district. 

The spice garden will be showcasing the 25 unique spices of the region including jakhiya, Faran, dolu, and chippi found in the Himalayas. 

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forest (research) said, "The village was selected keeping in mind the climatic conditions which are conducive to spices traditionally found in the wilds of the middle and western Himalayas. Our motive is to conserve and showcase native spices which are beneficial for health and have a special place in our Himalayan ecosystem."

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that assists economic and social growth in developing countries, the estimated cost of developing the one-hectare garden is Rs 35 lakh.

The first phase of the garden should be completed by August 2021. 

"A research revealed about the plethora of spices that were used by the local inhabitants but which are not well known outside the region. We thought to create the spice garden and present the treasure trove before the world," added Chaturvedi.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himalayan spice Uttarakhand Northern spice Sauni spice garden
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp