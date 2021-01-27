Congress' student wing members stopped from marching to Bengal Assembly

By PTI

KOLKATA: Activists of Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Congress, on Wednesday forced their way past two barriers and scuffled with police in the central part of the city during the 'Vidhan Sabha Abhijan' called by the opposition party.

Around 150 members of the Chhatra Parishad broke the two cordons near Subodh Mallick Square before being prevented by the police, at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road-S N Banerjee Road crossing, from marching to the assembly, police said.

Some of them were taken into preventive custody, police said.

The march to the assembly was called to press for demands like the opening of educational institutions which are closed due to the pandemic, appointment of unemployed educated youth in vacant posts, ending the practice of running state-run educational institutions in "autocratic and partisan manner".

Congress sources said that Chhatra Parishad state unit president Sourav Prasad fell sick in the melee.